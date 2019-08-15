Offaly deaths and funerals (August 15)

Monica FORAN (née Duffy), Killane House, Edenderry, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1pm in St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul.

Nora Dermody, Coole, Killyon, Birr, Offaly

Private removal Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11am in St John's Church, Rath. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Birr Communnity Nursing Unit.

Martin (Marty) WALLACE, Tullamore, Offaly

Private Family Removal on Thursday morning to The Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial, after Mass, in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

John McEVOY, Killurin, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home (R35 FX26) on Friday from 4pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the local cemetery.

John Andrew (Johnny) CORCORAN, Ballykeane, Geashill, Offaly

Reposing at the home of his brother Colm, 34 Curragh Hill, Ballinagar, on Thursday from 6pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Reposing again all day Friday until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Saturday to St Mary's Church, Raheen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 3pm. Burial, after Mass, in the adjoining cemetery.

May CONWAY (née Ravenhill), Ballinamona, Durrow & Ballydaly, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at the home of her daughter Breda and John Carroll in Ballinamona, Durrow (R35 TY00), on Wednesday and Thursday from 3pm until Rosary at 9pm on both nights. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.