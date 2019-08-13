Offaly deaths and funerals (August 14)

Joe Murphy, Blundell Wood, Edenderry, Offaly / Rhode, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Peter's Church, Rhode followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Monica FORAN (née Duffy), Killane House, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Tuesday (13th Aug.) from 6pm to 9pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 4pm to 9pm with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1pm in St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul.

Nora Dermody, Coole, Killyon, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Loughnane's Funeral Home, Johns Mall, Birr R42AY17 Wednesday from 4pm-8pm. Private removal Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11am in St John's Church, Rath. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Birr Communnity Nursing Unit.

Martin (Marty) WALLACE, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at the home of his brother Dick, in Coolnahiley (R35 HH97), on Wednesday from 5pm until Rosary that night at 9pm. Private Family Removal on Thursday morning to The Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial, after Mass, in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

John McEVOY, Killurin, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home (R35 FX26) on Friday from 4pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the local cemetery.