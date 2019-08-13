Offaly deaths and funerals (August 13)

Patricia Dunne (née Lambe) - Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to Friends of the Hospital.

Ellen Holland - Lackafin, Broomfield, Castleblayney, Monaghan / Birr, Offaly

Reposing in Treacy's Funeral Home, Shinrone (R42E125), on Monday from 5pm until 7pm. Private removal on Tuesday to St. Mary Church, Shinrone (R42WT26) for funeral Mass at 12 noon and burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Shinrone.

Kathleen O'Brien (née Kelly) - Ballintogher, Geashill, Offaly

Funeral Mass at 11am Tuesday with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Eileen Rogers (née Dowling), Grovesend, Fahy, Rhode, Offaly



Reposing at her home this Monday from 2pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St Peter's Church, Rhode, at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The family are celebrating Eileen's life and have requested bright colours to be worn.

Joe Murphy, Blundell Wood, Edenderry, Offaly / Rhode, Offaly

Reposing at his home (Eircode R45 C9 83) today Monday from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Tuesday from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Peter's Church, Rhode followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Monica FORAN (née Duffy), Killane House, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Tuesday (13th Aug.) from 6pm to 9pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 4pm to 9pm with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1pm in St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul.

Nora Dermody, Coole, Killyon, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Loughnane's Funeral Home, Johns Mall, Birr R42AY17 Wednesday from 4pm-8pm. Private removal Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11am in St John's Church, Rath. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Birr Communnity Nursing Unit.

Martin (Marty) WALLACE, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at the home of his brother Dick, in Coolnahiley (R35 HH97), on Wednesday from 5pm until Rosary that night at 9pm. Private Family Removal on Thursday morning to The Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial, after Mass, in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.