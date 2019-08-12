Offaly deaths and funerals (August 12)

John (Sean) Rohan - Back Road, Clonfanlough, Athlone, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning to St Kieran's Church, Clonfanlough for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnois.

Patricia Dunne (née Lambe) - Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Monday from 6pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to Friends of the Hospital.

Ellen Holland - Lackafin, Broomfield, Castleblayney, Monaghan / Birr, Offaly

Reposing in Treacy's Funeral Home, Shinrone (R42E125), on Monday from 5pm until 7pm. Private removal on Tuesday to St. Mary Church, Shinrone (R42WT26) for funeral Mass at 12 noon and burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Shinrone.

Kathleen O'Brien (née Kelly) - Ballintogher, Geashill, Offaly

Reposing at her daughter Catriona Mooney's home in Aharney, Tullamore (R35 Y2P8) on Monday from 2.30pm to 6.15pm, removal to St. Mary's Church, Raheen, arriving at approximately 7.30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am Tuesday with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Eileen Rogers (née Dowling), Grovesend, Fahy, Rhode, Offaly



Reposing at her home this Monday from 2pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St Peter's Church, Rhode, at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The family are celebrating Eileen's life and have requested bright colours to be worn.

Joe Murphy, Blundell Wood, Edenderry, Offaly / Rhode, Offaly

Reposing at his home (Eircode R45 C9 83) today Monday from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Tuesday from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Peter's Church, Rhode followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.