Offaly deaths and funerals (August 9)

John SYMES, Ballylin, Ferbane, Offaly

Removal on Friday (Aug. 9th) to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane for Funeral Service at 11am. Interment afterwards in High Street Cemetery.

Johnny GRAHAM, Ballyduff, Clara Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Stephen's Church, Tyrrellspass, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in Tyrrellspass Cemetery.

Josephine (Josie) COADY (née Duggan), Gortacur, Mountbolus, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Thursday from 4pm until Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Brigid's Church, Mountbolus. Burial after Mass in Lowertown Cemetery.

Peter SLATTERY, Tubberlaheen, Ballinagar, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home in Ballinagar (R35 RF82) on Friday from 2pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Joseph's Church, Ballinagar, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the local cemetery.

Eugene Mulligan, Clondrina, Crusheen, Clare / Walsh Island, Offaly

Funeral Mass in St. Cronan's Church, Crusheen on Friday, August 9th, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilawinna Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.