Offaly deaths and funerals (August 8)

Rosemarie McLYNN (née Robbins), Cloghan, Offaly / Horseleap, Westmeath

Her brothers & sisters wish to invite you to Mass to celebrate Rosemarie's life at Ss. Peter & Paul's Church, Horseleap, on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 12 noon. No flowers, please.

John SYMES, Ballylin, Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Wednesday (Aug. 7th) from 5pm to 8pm and again on Thursday (Aug. 8th) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday (Aug. 9th) to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane for Funeral Service at 11am. Interment afterwards in High Street Cemetery.

Johnny GRAHAM, Ballyduff, Clara Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Stephen's Church, Tyrrellspass, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in Tyrrellspass Cemetery.

Josephine (Josie) COADY (née Duggan), Gortacur, Mountbolus, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Thursday from 4pm until Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Brigid's Church, Mountbolus. Burial after Mass in Lowertown Cemetery.

Bill Brady, Droughill, Portarlington, Laois / Killeigh, Offaly

Removal on Thursday at 11:20am arriving at St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.