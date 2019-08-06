Offaly deaths and funerals (August 6)

Tom KELLY, Ballinvalley, Killeigh, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Tuesday from 5.30pm until removal at 7pm to St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial after Mass in the local cemetery.

Pat Baldwin (née Buckley), Drumcondra, Dublin / Offaly

Reposing at Massey Bros. 88A, Cabra Road, on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am in Our Lady Of Dolours Church, Glasnevin, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Francis' Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Rosemarie McLYNN (née Robbins), Cloghan, Offaly / Horseleap, Westmeath

Her brothers & sisters wish to invite you to Mass to celebrate Rosemarie's life at Ss. Peter & Paul's Church, Horseleap, on Thursday, August 8th, 2019 at 12 noon. No flowers, please.