Offaly deaths and funeral details - August 2

Michael James Mooney - Liverpool, England and late of Edenderry, Offaly

Requiem Mass at St. Aloysius Church, Twig Lane, Roby, Liverpool, L36 2LF on Friday, August 2 at 10.30am.

Betty Kane (née Doyle) - 225 Arden View & late of 45 Pearse Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. House Private on Friday morning, please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Riada House Comfort Fund.

Theresa Jackson (née Walsh) - 5 Island Lodge, Walsh Island, Offaly / Croom, Limerick

Removal from her residence on Friday afternoon arriving at the Church of Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Joan Noonan (née Carew) - Carriglea, Shanballymore, Cork / Edenderry, Offaly

Funeral leaving O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Newmarket on Friday morning at 9am arriving at Carrick Cemetery, Edenderry at 12 noon.

Ann Cullen (née Kirwan) - Derryweelan, Geashill, Offaly / Cloneygowan, Offaly

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Friday from 6:30pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 10:20am arriving St Mary's Church Raheen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.