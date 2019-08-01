Offaly deaths and funeral details - August 1

Michael James Mooney - Liverpool, England and late of Edenderry, Offaly

Requiem Mass at St. Aloysius Church, Twig Lane, Roby, Liverpool, L36 2LF on Friday, August 2 at 10.30am.

Betty Kane (née Doyle) - 225 Arden View & late of 45 Pearse Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at the home of her daughter Paula (Lloyd), 209 Arden View, on Thursday from 4pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. House Private on Friday morning, please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Riada House Comfort Fund.

Theresa Jackson (née Walsh) - 5 Island Lodge, Walsh Island, Offaly / Croom, Limerick

Reposing at her residence (eircode R35 H361) on Thursday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday afternoon arriving at the Church of Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.