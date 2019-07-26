Offaly deaths and funeral details - July 26

Ann Egan (née Moran) - 5 Connolly Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. House Private of Friday morning, please. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to the Coronary Care Unit, Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Paddy Martin, Dublin / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at Massey Bros., Funeral 88 New Cabra Road, Dublin 7, Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Church of the Holy Family, Aughrim Street, Dublin 7, Saturday at 9.50am for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Cabra 018389774.

Anthony (Tony) Walsh - Derrygolan, Killeigh, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh. Burial afterwards in Killeigh Cemetery.

Owen (Emmett) O'Connor Perth Australia and late of Cloneygowan, Offaly

Funeral taking place in Australia. Remembrance Mass in St Mary's Church Raheen (eircode R35 KO96) on Monday, July 29 at 7:30pm.



