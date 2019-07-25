Offaly deaths and funeral details - July 25

Andy Betson, Stillorgan, Dublin / Daingean, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Daingean. House private on Thursday morning, please.

Ann Egan (née Moran) - 5 Connolly Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm until Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. House Private of Friday morning, please. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to the Coronary Care Unit, Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Bridget (Bridgie) Cunningham - Kilcoursey, Clara, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. House Private On Thursday, Please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Esker Rí Resident Comfort Fund.

Paddy Martin, Dublin / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at Massey Bros., Funeral 88 New Cabra Road, Dublin 7, Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Church of the Holy Family, Aughrim Street, Dublin 7, Saturday at 9.50am for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Cabra 018389774.

Anthony (Tony) Walsh - Derrygolan, Killeigh, Offaly

Reposing at Lawless Funeral Home, Mucklagh from Thursday 4pm until 6:15pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh arriving 7pm via Derrygolan. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killeigh Cemetery.



