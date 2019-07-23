Offaly deaths and funerals - July 23

Vera Murphy (née Coughlan), 66 Clonin, Rhode, Offaly / Clarina, Limerick

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry (eir code R45 VK24) this Monday from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 2pm in St Peter's Church, Rhode, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Brendan CLARKE, "Coravee", Ferbane, Offaly

Brendan will repose at his brother Noel's home, The Avenue, Ballyclare, Ferbane, on Monday (July 22nd) from 4pm to 8pm and again on Tuesday (July 23rd) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (July 24th) to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in High Street Cemetery.

Baiba Kraupsa, 13 St Brochan's Park, Bracknagh, Offaly

Reposing at her residence (eircode R51 HV26) on Tuesday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10:30am arriving St Brochan's Church Bracknagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Brochan's Cemetery Bracknagh.

Andy BETSON, Stillorgan, Dublin / Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at his sister Mary Gorman's home, Circular Road, Daingean (R35 P638), all day Wednesday until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Daingean. House private on Thursday morning, please.