Offaly deaths and funerals - July 22

Vera Murphy (née Coughlan), 66 Clonin, Rhode, Offaly / Clarina, Limerick

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry (eir code R45 VK24) this Monday from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 2pm in St Peter's Church, Rhode, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Brendan CLARKE, "Coravee", Ferbane, Offaly

Brendan will repose at his brother Noel's home, The Avenue, Ballyclare, Ferbane, on Monday (July 22nd) from 4pm to 8pm and again on Tuesday (July 23rd) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (July 24th) to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in High Street Cemetery.