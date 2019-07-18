Offaly deaths and funerals - July 19

Raymond (Ray) Kingston, The Square & Auckland, N.Z., Dunmanway, Cork / Birr, Offaly

Memorial service in St Mary's Church, Dunmanway, on Saturday, July 20th at 2pm.

Peter Nolan, Kilcooley, Ardfert, Kerry / Cavan / Offaly

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 6 pm to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley for Requiem Mass on Friday at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Jerry CONWAY, Ballydaly, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 3pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Mary WEIR (née PLUNKETT), Clonminch, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Friday from 4.30pm until 6.30pm. Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Michael Mc Nally, Orwell Gardens, Orwell Road, Dublin / Carbury, Kildare / Rhode, Offaly

Reposing at Brian Mc Elroy's Funeral Home, Crumlin Village this Friday 19th July from 6pm - 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday at 12.15pm arriving Church of Holy Trinity, Derrinturn for 1.30pm Funeral Mass followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery. Family Flowers Only - Donations to "Cancer Home Care", if desired.

Martina Guilfoyle (née Martin), Coolmar, Arden Lane, Tullamore, Offaly / Clara, Offaly

Reposing at her children's home Lissanisky, Kilbride, Clara (eircode R35 EE36) on Friday from 3pm until 9pm. Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning to The Church of The Assumption, Tullamore arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. House private on Saturday morning please.