Offaly deaths and funerals - July 18

Raymond (Ray) Kingston, The Square & Auckland, N.Z., Dunmanway, Cork / Birr, Offaly

Memorial service in St Mary's Church, Dunmanway, on Saturday, July 20th at 2pm.

Mary (May) LYONS, Iveagh Trust, Kevin Street, Dublin 8, Dublin / Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Wednesday (17th July) from 4pm to 6pm with Rosary at 6pm. Arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry on Thursday for 10.00am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Damien Weston, Clonaghadoo, Geashill, Offaly / Geashill, Laois

Reposing at the family residence (eircode R35 XN59) on Wednesday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10:30am arriving St Mary's Church, Clonaghadoo for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Clonaghadoo. House Private On Thursday Morning Please.

Peter Nolan, Kilcooley, Ardfert, Kerry / Cavan / Offaly

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 6 pm to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley for Requiem Mass on Friday at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Jerry CONWAY, Ballydaly, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 3pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.