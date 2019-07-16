Offaly deaths and funerals - July 17

Raymond (Ray) Kingston, The Square & Auckland, N.Z., Dunmanway, Cork / Birr, Offaly

Memorial service in St Mary's Church, Dunmanway, on Saturday, July 20th at 2pm.

Mary (May) LYONS, Iveagh Trust, Kevin Street, Dublin 8, Dublin / Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Wednesday (17th July) from 4pm to 6pm with Rosary at 6pm. Arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry on Thursday for 10.00am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Bernadette COLE (née Dunne), St. Patrick's Avenue, Rhode, Offaly

Funeral arriving to St. Peter's Church, Rhode on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Damien Weston, Clonaghadoo, Geashill, Offaly / Geashill, Laois

Reposing at the family residence (eircode R35 XN59) on Wednesday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10:30am arriving St Mary's Church, Clonaghadoo for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Clonaghadoo. House Private On Thursday Morning Please.