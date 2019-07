Offaly deaths and funerals - July 15

Debbie Connolly - Boyne Meadows, Edenderry, Offaly

Removal on Monday at 10.30am ariving St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Edenderry.

June Lambe (née Kelly), Rathfeston, Geashill, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Monday arriving at St. Mary's Church, Raheen, for 12pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Raheen.

Raymond (Ray) Kingston, The Square & Auckland, N.Z., Dunmanway, Cork / Birr, Offaly

Memorial service in St Mary's Church, Dunmanway, on Saturday, July 20th at 2pm.