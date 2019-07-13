Offaly deaths and funerals - July 13

Gabriel (Gabe) Maher, Kilteel, Kildare / Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Kilteel arriving for 12.00 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in Eadestown Cementery.

Debbie Connolly - Boyne Meadows, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Saturday and Sunday from 6 - 8pm with Rosary each evening at 8pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am ariving St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Edenderry.

Raymond (Ray) Kingston - The Square & Auckland, N.Z., Dunmanway, Cork / Birr, Offaly

Memorial service in St Mary's Church, Dunmanway, on Saturday, July 20 at 2pm.