Offaly deaths and funerals - July 12

Noel MARTIN, 55 O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10am with burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Peter DOYLE, 59 St Columbas Place & late of 45 Pearse Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.30pm followed by burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Daniel (Dónal) O'CONNOR, Mulcaire Road, Raheen Heights, Raheen, Limerick / Clonmacnoise, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Friday (July 12th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Lua Cemetery, Killaloe.

Annie Flanagan (née Kenna), Garrymona, Walsh Island, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in the Church Of The Immaculate Conception Walsh Island. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

William Egan, Cree, Fortal, Birr, Offaly

Private removal from his residence Friday morning to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass at St. Brendan's Church, Birr, followed by burial at Clonmacnoise Cemetery.

Gabriel (Gabe) Maher, Kilteel, Kildare / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home (W91NV3P) on Friday from 2.00 p.m. with prayers at 8.00 p.m. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Kilteel arriving for 12.00 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in Eadestown Cementery.