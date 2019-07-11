Offaly deaths and funerals - July 11

Elizabeth Maree (née Kinsella), 457 Gracefield, Portarlington, Offaly

Reposing at her Residence (eircode R32 P7D0) on Wednesday from 4pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday at 9:30am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Rebecca LEAVY, Penny Lane Cottage, Townspark, Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at her home (R35 W726) on Wednesday from 4pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. House strictly private at all other times. Funeral Mass on Thursday afternoon at 2pm in St. Joseph's Church, Ballinagar followed by Burial after Mass in the local cemetery.

Noel MARTIN, 55 O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 4pm until removal at 6pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10am with burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Peter DOYLE, 59 St Columbas Place & late of 45 Pearse Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Thursday evening from 6pm until removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.30pm followed by burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Daniel (Dónal) O'CONNOR, Mulcaire Road, Raheen Heights, Raheen, Limerick / Clonmacnoise, Offaly

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Thursday (July 11th) from 6:30pm. Removal to St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (July 12th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Lua Cemetery, Killaloe.

Annie Flanagan (née Kenna), Garrymona, Walsh Island, Offaly

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Thursday from 5pm with Prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in the Church Of The Immaculate Conception Walsh Island. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

William Egan, Cree, Fortal, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr, this Thursday 11th July 2019 from 5o'c - 7.30 o'c, with private removal from his residence Friday morning to arrive for 11 o'c Funeral Mass at St. Brendan's Church, Birr, followed by burial at Clonmacnoise Cemetery.