Offaly deaths and funerals - July 9

Shane Hynes - Glebe, Belmont, Offaly

Reposing at his home (eircode R42XE13) on Sunday from 3pm - 8pm and on Monday from 3pm - 6pm followed by removal to Clonfanlough Church for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Clonmacnoise.

Elizabeth Maree (née Kinsella), 457 Gracefield, Portarlington, Offaly

Reposing at her Residence (eircode R32 P7D0) on Wednesday from 4pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday at 9:30am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Rebecca LEAVY, Penny Lane Cottage, Townspark, Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at her home (R35 W726) on Wednesday from 4pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. House strictly private at all other times. Funeral Mass on Thursday afternoon at 2pm in St. Joseph's Church, Ballinagar followed by Burial after Mass in the local cemetery.

Imelda (Mel) Flynn (née Kenny), Main Street, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at Eliza Lodge, Banagher on Tuesday, 9 July, from 4 o’c to 7 o’c with removal to St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher, arriving at 7.30 p.m. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11 o’c, followed by burial in the local cemetery. House private.