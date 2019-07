Peg CRONLY (née Downes), Ballykilmurray, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at Esker Rí, Nursing Home, Clara, on Sunday from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial, after Mass, in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.