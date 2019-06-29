Offaly deaths and funeral details - June 29

Adelaide Elizabeth Lee (née Hayes), Terenure, Dublin / Birr, Offaly

Funeral service on Tuesday, July 2, at 11am in Christ Church, Rathgar, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome. Family flowers only, please.

Kieran Hanniffy Jnr, Shannonbridge, Offaly

Reposing at his mother Mary’s house in Shannonbridge on Saturday from 5pm until 8pm and on Sunday from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Kieran's Shannonbridge Church, arriving for requiem Mass at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Clonmacnoise Cemetery. House private Monday morning. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to S.O.S.