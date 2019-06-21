Offaly deaths and funeral details - June 22

Lesley Michels (née Wrafter) England and formerly, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass in Stamford on July 4 at 11am followed by Cremation.

Eileen Rose (née O'Meara), 130 Carrig Cluain, Clara Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning to St. Manchan's Church, Boher, Ballycumber, for 11am Requiem Mass. Cremation afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Oncology Unit, Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Johnny NALLY, 8 Rachra Park, Shannonbridge, Offaly / Athlone, Westmeath

Reposing at his home in Shannonbridge on Saturday (June 22nd) from 12noon until 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning (June 23rd) to St. Kieran's Church, Shannonbridge for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnois. House private on Sunday morning, Please. Family flowers only, please. Donations instead, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Leo KIRWAN, Newtown, Rahan, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Friday evening from 6pm until rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Carthage's Church Killina, Rahan for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Rahan Cemetery.