Offaly deaths and funeral details - June 16

Bridget Molloy - Lough Road, Cork City, Cork / Crinkle, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, South Gate Bridge on Sunday from 3pm until 5pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in Church of the Immaculate Conception, The Lough, funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Blackrock.

Lesley Michels (née Wrafter) England and formerly, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass in Stamford on July 4 at 11am followed by Cremation.

Anthony (Tony) Leavy, Rhode, Offaly

Reposing at his father John's home, Clonmeen Rhode (eircode R35 WK58) this Sunday from 2pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30am in St Peter's Church Rhode followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only Please, donations to Rhode Pre-school if desired. House private on Monday please.