Offaly deaths and funeral details - June 14

Aaron Buckley, 11 Collinstown, Clara, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the monastery cemetery, Clara. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Dialysis Unit at The Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore. House private on Friday morning please.

Dan Ryan, Ballyatty, Coolderry, Birr, Coolderry, Offaly / Birr, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Ita's Church, Coolderry at 10.45’oc. for Funeral Mass at 11’oc. followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Thomas Vincent (Tom) Turner, Carrig, Birr, Offaly / Tipperary

Reposing on Friday in Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr, from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Private removal on Saturday morning to The Church Annunciation, Carrig, for funeral Mass at 11 o'clock, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to The Oncology Unit, Regional Hospital, Tullamore c/o Treacy's Funeral Directors, Shinrone.