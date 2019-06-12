Offaly deaths and funeral details - June 13

Marian Hume (née Cooney), The Strand, Castlejordan, Meath / Castlejordan, Offaly

Mass in repatriation in Saint Peter and Paul's Church, Ilford, Essex on Tuesday (11th June) at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (14th June) at 12pm in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Castlejordan, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research. Donation box in church.

Winifred (Winnie) SMULLEN (née Hannon), Clonin, Rhode, Offaly



Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Peter's Church, Rhode, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Gleeson, Thomastown, Rath, R42 XR63, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at the home of Mairead and Pat Mcloughlin, Thomastown, Rath, R42 XR63, on Tuesday and Wednesday evening from 5 o'clock with rosary both evenings at 9 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of John the Baptist, Rath, for 11 o'clock Mass, followed by burial in Rath Cemetery.

Aaron Buckley, 11 Collinstown, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at his aunt and uncle Fiona and Peter Delaney's house, New Road, Clara (eircode R35 P586) on Thursday (June 13th) from 2pm until 9pm. Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the monastery cemetery, Clara. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Dialysis Unit at The Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore. House private on Friday morning please.

Dan Ryan, Ballyatty, Coolderry, Birr, Coolderry, Offaly / Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Thursday from 6’oc. – 8’oc. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Ita's Church, Coolderry at 10.45’oc. for Funeral Mass at 11’oc. followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Anna HENNESSY (née Malone), Borris, Carlow / Rhode, Offaly

Reposing at her home, Wednesday evening from 7pm to 9pm. House private, close friends and relatives please. Removal this Thursday morning to Sacred Heart Church, Borris arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in The Sacred Heart Cemetery, Borris. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.