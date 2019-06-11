Offaly deaths and funeral details - June 12

Marian Hume (née Cooney), The Strand, Castlejordan, Meath / Castlejordan, Offaly

Mass in repatriation in Saint Peter and Paul's Church, Ilford, Essex on Tuesday (11th June) at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (14th June) at 12pm in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Castlejordan, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research. Donation box in church.

Winifred (Winnie) SMULLEN (née Hannon), Clonin, Rhode, Offaly



Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Peter's Church, Rhode, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary MCCANN (née Guing), Corbetstown, Castlejordan, Offaly

Reposing at her son Willie's home; 18 St. Teresa's Terrace, Edenderry (Eircode R45 YX05) this Tuesday from 1pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am in The Church of the Holy Trinity, Castlejordan followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

John MANNION, 99 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Tuesday from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

John (Johnny) FLYNN, Coole, Croghan, Rhode, Offaly

Reposing at his home (Eircode R35 TW94) from 4pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. Brigid’s Church, Croghan for 12.00 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Croghan Cemetery.

Annie MURRAY, Kilcummin, Belmont, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (June 12th) at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Gleeson, Thomastown, Rath, R42 XR63, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at the home of Mairead and Pat Mcloughlin, Thomastown, Rath, R42 XR63, on Tuesday and Wednesday evening from 5 o'clock with rosary both evenings at 9 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of John the Baptist, Rath, for 11 o'clock Mass, followed by burial in Rath Cemetery.

Aaron Buckley, 11 Collinstown, Clara, Offaly

Funeral Arrangements later.