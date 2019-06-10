Offaly deaths and funeral details - June 11

Oliver Ripley, Tully, Tubber, Moate, Offaly / Moate, Westmeath

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcurley Cemetery Tubber.

Marian Hume (née Cooney), The Strand, Castlejordan, Meath / Castlejordan, Offaly

Mass in repatriation in Saint Peter and Paul's Church, Ilford, Essex on Tuesday (11th June) at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (14th June) at 12pm in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Castlejordan, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research. Donation box in church.

Winifred (Winnie) SMULLEN (née Hannon), Clonin, Rhode, Offaly



Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Peter's Church, Rhode, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Noel McHugh, Dara Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Edenderry, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:15 am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11 am.

Mary MCCANN (née Guing), Corbetstown, Castlejordan, Offaly

Reposing at her son Willie's home; 18 St. Teresa's Terrace, Edenderry (Eircode R45 YX05) this Tuesday from 1pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am in The Church of the Holy Trinity, Castlejordan followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

John MANNION, 99 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Tuesday from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

John (Johnny) FLYNN, Coole, Croghan, Rhode, Offaly

Reposing at his home (Eircode R35 TW94) from 4pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. Brigid’s Church, Croghan for 12.00 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Croghan Cemetery.