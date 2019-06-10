Offaly deaths and funeral details - June 10

Betty Duffy (née Clarke) - New Road, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 1pm until removal at 6pm arriving at St. Brigid’s Church, Clara at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Monastery Cemetery, Clara. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Luke’s Hospital.

Bernadette (Ber) Horan (née Leonard) - Drinagh, Fivealley, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. James' Church, Eglish for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Liam Gorman - Clonaghadoo, Geashill, Offaly / Mountmellick, Laois

Removal on Monday morning at 10.35am to St Mary's Church Clonaghadoo arriving for 11 O'clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Clonaghadoo Cemetery. House private on Monday morning, please. Donations if desired to Laois Palliative Care.

Betty Duffy (née Clarke), New Road, Clara, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday (10/6/2019) at 11 a.m. Burial afterwards in Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Oliver Ripley, Tully, Tubber, Moate, Offaly / Moate, Westmeath

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home Moate this Monday from 5.30pm. Removal at 6.50pm to The Church of the Holy Family Tubber arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcurley Cemetery Tubber.