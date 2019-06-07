Offaly deaths and funerals - June 7

Joe Rowland, 3 Sandymount View, Birr, Offaly / Roscrea, Tipperary

Private removal on Friday morning arriving in St. Brendan's Chruch, Birr for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery, Roscrea.

Brendan DORAN, Killurin, Tullamore, Offaly / Mullingar, Westmeath



Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Friday from 6pm until 8pm. Private Cremation will take place on Saturday.

Marcella Dix, Manchester / Gracefield, Portarlington, Offaly

Reposing at her sister Ann Murphy's residence Gracefield, Portarlington on Saturday from 5pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Sunday at 11:40am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12:15 pm. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.