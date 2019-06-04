Offaly deaths and funerals - June 5

Emer GROONELL, Clonminch Avenue, Tullamore, Offaly

Private Removal on Wednesday Morning to arrive in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery Tullamore.

Donal LYNAM, Coroe, Ballycumber, Offaly

Donal will repose at his home on Wednesday (June 5th) from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (June 6th) to St. Manchan's Church, Boher, Ballycumber for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.