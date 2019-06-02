Offaly deaths and funerals - June 2

John (Jack) Conlan, Ballindoolin, Edenderry, Kildare / Edenderry, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm at St. Brigid's Church Clogherinkoe followed by burial in Ballyboggan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Little Wishes - Edenderry and Mullingar Hospice Fund.

Michael (Donal) Clancy, 21 St Patrick's Tce., Portarlington, Offaly

Removal on Sunday at 11:50am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12:15pm. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Declan Touhey, 40 Cluain Darach, Daingean Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Monday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Mary Smyth (née Mangan) - Puttaghan, Kilclonfert, Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Mary and David Hickey, Cappaloughan, Rahan on Sunday (June 2nd) from 3pm until Removal at 6pm to St. Colman's Church, Kilclonfert arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday (June 3rd) at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Daingean.

Jimmy Flanagan - Sr. Senan Avenue, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry, this Monday from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am arriving to St Mary's Church, Edenderry, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery.