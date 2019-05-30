Offaly deaths and funerals - May 31

Michael KEVILLE, Whitehall, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Friday from 5pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Kathleen Hunston (née Byrne), 4 Fr. Paul Murphy Street, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am arriving St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 11am Funeral Mass followed by Cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 1.30pm approx.

Paddy Dowling, 15 St Joseph's Tce, Portarlington, Offaly

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Wednesday and Thursday from 7pm with Rosary on both evenings at 9pm. Removal on Friday at 9:20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

John CORCORAN, Chestnut Row, Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Thursday (May 30th) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning (May 31st) to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Muriel Cobbe, Gormagh, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at home this Thursday evening, 30 May, from 5pm to 9pm. Arriving at St. Catherine's Church, Tullamore on Friday for Service at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Columba's Graveyard, Durrow, Tullamore. House private on Friday morning, please.

William (Willie) Gavin, St. Rynagh's Road, Banagher, Offaly / Mountbellew, Galway

Reposing at Eliza Lodge Nursing Home, Banagher on Friday from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher arriving for Requiem Mass at 12oc noon with burial afterwards in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Offaly Hospice. House strictly private on Saturday morning.

John (Jack) Conlan, Ballindoolin, Edenderry, Kildare / Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at his home (eir code R45 NH74) this Friday from 2pm to 9pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Saturday from 2pm with removal to St. Brigid's Church Clogherinkoe at 7pm arriving 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm followed by burial in Ballyboggan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Little Wishes - Edenderry and Mullingar Hospice Fund.