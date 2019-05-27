Offaly deaths and funerals - May 28

Ann Troy (née Mahon), No.1 MountRath Street, Kilcormac, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by burial to the Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care Team.

May Mann (née Cosgrove), Farm Lodge, Sharavogue, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Joseph LEONARD, Newtown, Rahan, Offaly / Rush, Dublin

Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Kathleen O'Meara (née Burke), Ardavagga, Shinrone, Offaly

Reposing on Tuesday in Treacys Funeral Home, Shinrone from 4 o'clock until 7.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone arriving at 8 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'clock and burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Shinrone.