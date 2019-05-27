Offaly deaths and funerals - May 27

Daniel (Danny) Flanagan, Roscomroe, Ballybritt, Roscrea, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12noon followed by burial in Roscomroe cemetery. Donations if desired to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. Donation box in funeral home.

Martin Ryan, Ely Place, Crinkle, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 oc. followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

David Wynne, Curraghavarna, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at his sister Celine’s home (Curraghavarna Banagher R42 V821) on Sunday from 4oc until 8oc. Removal to St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher on Monday morning to arrive for requiem Mass at 12oc noon, with burial afterwards in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Birr Mental Health Clinic.

Ann Troy (née Mahon), No.1 MountRath Street, Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Sunday evening from 6 o'clock with Rosary at 9 o'clock. Reposing on Monday from 3 o'clock until 6 o'clock with removal to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac for 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by burial to the Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care Team.

John Farrell, Little Island, Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at his residence (eircode R35 K4A8) on Sunday from 2pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Monday at 10:30am arriving Mary Mother Of God Church Daingean for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery, Daingean.

May Mann (née Cosgrove), Farm Lodge, Sharavogue, Birr, Offaly

Reposing on Monday in Treacy's Funeral Home, Shinrone, from 5pm to 7.15pm, followed by removal to St. Colman's Church, Kilcolman, arriving 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Joseph LEONARD, Newtown, Rahan, Offaly / Rush, Dublin

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Monday from 4pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Kathleen O'Meara (née Burke), Ardavagga, Shinrone, Offaly

Reposing on Tuesday in Treacys Funeral Home, Shinrone from 4 o'clock until 7.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone arriving at 8 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'clock and burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Shinrone.