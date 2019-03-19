Offaly deaths and funeral details - March 20

Derrick Dunne - Ross Road, Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Colman’s Church, Mucklagh, followed by private Cremation. No flowers by request, donations in lieu to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, please.Donation boxes in Church.

James (Jim) SHEPPARD, 39 O'Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Wednesday from 5pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Phonsie (Joe) Kerrigan, 18 Parkrise, Birr, Offaly / Sligo

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 5'oc. to 8'oc. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45'oc. for Funeral Mass at 11'oc. followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 3'oc.



