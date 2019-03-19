Offaly deaths and funeral details - March 19
Derrick Dunne - Ross Road, Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly
Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Colman’s Church, Mucklagh, followed by private Cremation. No flowers by request, donations in lieu to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, please.Donation boxes in Church
Sean Kelly - Cloghan Hill, Cloghan, Offaly
Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Killourney Cemetery.
Joan Coughlan (née Ryan) - Main Street, Kinnitty, Offaly
Funeral Mass Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in St Flannan’s Cemetery, Kinnitty.