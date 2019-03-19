Offaly deaths and funeral details - March 19

Derrick Dunne - Ross Road, Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Colman’s Church, Mucklagh, followed by private Cremation. No flowers by request, donations in lieu to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, please.Donation boxes in Church

Sean Kelly - Cloghan Hill, Cloghan, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Killourney Cemetery.

Joan Coughlan (née Ryan) - Main Street, Kinnitty, Offaly

Funeral Mass Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in St Flannan’s Cemetery, Kinnitty.



