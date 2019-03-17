Offaly deaths and funeral details - March 17

Yvonne Howley - Parkrise, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Sunday from 4pm. with Removal to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am. followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Benny O'Meara - Killina, Rahan, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Sunday from 6pm until Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am in St Carthage Church, Killina. Burial after Mass in Rahan Cametery.

Derrick Dunne - Ross Road, Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Colman’s Church, Mucklagh, followed by private Cremation. No flowers by request, donations in lieu to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, please.Donation boxes in Church



