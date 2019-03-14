Offaly deaths and funeral details - March 14

Phil Edwards - Ballinvalley, Killeigh, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Killeigh followed by Cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin, at 2pm.

Margaret Ann O'Brien - Lisduff House, Moneygall, Tipperary / Dunkerrin, Offaly / Goatstown, Dublin

Reposing at Donovan's Funeral Home, Moneygall on Thursday, March 14, from 5pm to 7pm arriving at St. Joseph's Church at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, March 15, at 12pm followed by burial in Castletown Graveyard.

Noel Fitzpatrick - 20 The Green, Clara, Offaly / Clonaslee, Laois

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the monastery cemetery, Clara. No Mass cards by request, donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Childrens Hospital, Crumlin. House private on Thursday morning please.

Bridie Comiskey (née Kelly) Crosses, Monaghan Town, Monaghan / Offaly

Reposing at her home, Crosses, Monaghan from 3pm to 8pm on Thursday. Family time please on Friday morning. Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday in St. Macartan’s Cathedral and burial afterwards in Latlurcan New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Joseph’s Renovation Fund.