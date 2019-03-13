Offaly deaths and funeral details - March 13

Carmel McLoughlin (née Dunne) - Kilmucklin, Clara, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. House private on Wednesday morning please.

PJ Egan - Church View, Ballyjamesduff Road, Virginia, Cavan / Ferbane, Offaly / Castlepollard, Westmeath

Funeral Mass Wednesday at 11am in St Ultan's Church, Killinkere with burial afterwards in St Ultan's Cemetery, Killinkere.

Phil Edwards - Ballinvalley, Killeigh, Offaly

Reposing at O’Reilly’s Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Wednesday from 5pm until Removal at 7pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Killeigh, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by Cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin, at 2pm.

Sheila Cash - Dangenroe, Castletown, Laois / Offaly / Kildare

Removal to the Church of St. Edmunds, Castletown on Wednesday, March 13, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr, Co. Offaly.

Margaret Ann O'Brien - Lisduff House, Moneygall, Tipperary / Dunkerrin, Offaly / Goatstown, Dublin

Reposing at Donovan's Funeral Home, Moneygall on Thursday, March 14, from 5pm to 7pm arriving at St. Joseph's Church at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, March 15, at 12pm followed by burial in Castletown Graveyard.

Noel Fitzpatrick - 20 The Green, Clara, Offaly / Clonaslee, Laois

Reposing at his home 20 The Green, Clara on Wednesday from 2pm until rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the monastery cemetery, Clara. No Mass cards by request, donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Childrens Hospital, Crumlin. House private on Thursday morning please.