Offaly deaths and funerals (January 11)
Offaly deaths and funerals
Ellen (Nellie) MCLOUGHLIN (née McCoy), Shinrone, Birr, Offaly
Reposing on Friday in Treacy's Funeral Home, Shinrone, from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock, followed by rosary at 7 o'clock. Private removal on Saturday to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone, for funeral Mass at 11 o'clock and burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Shinrone. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.
James Joseph (Joe) HINEY, Main Street, Ferbane, Offaly
Requiem Mass on Friday (Jan.11th) at 11am. Interment afterwards in High Street Cemetery.