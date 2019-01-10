Offaly deaths and funerals (January 10)

Margaret (Gretta) MAHON (née O'Grady), Celbridge, Kildare / Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral on Thursday morning after 11am Mass to Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Margaret (Peggy) KEESHAN (née O'Brien), Clonlisk, Shinrone, Offaly

Private removal on Thursday morning 10 -15 arriving in St. Mary's Church, Shinrone for Funeral Mass at 11oc with burial afterwards in Dunkerrin New Cemetery.

RUBY GALBRAITH (née Dobbs), Skibbereen, Cork / Clara, Offaly

Reception into Abbeystrewry Church, Skibbereen on Thursday, January 10th 2019, at 10.30am followed by Funeral Service at 11am. Cremation takes place privately afterwards. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Cope Foundation.

Rose COLGAN (née Finlay), Ballinough, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at her daughter Mary and Joe Molloy's home, Balliykilmurray, Tullamore. (R35TE83) on Wednesday from 12 noon until removal at 6pm to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving at 6.30pm (Approx). Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial in the Monastery Cemetery.

Ellen (Nellie) MCLOUGHLIN (née McCoy), Shinrone, Birr, Offaly

Reposing on Friday in Treacy's Funeral Home, Shinrone, from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock, followed by rosary at 7 o'clock. Private removal on Saturday to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone, for funeral Mass at 11 o'clock and burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Shinrone. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

James Joseph (Joe) HINEY, Main Street, Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at Lawless Funeral Home, Mucklagh, Tullamore on Thursday (Jan. 10th) from 3pm until Removal at 6pm to St. Mary's Church, Ferbane arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (Jan.11th) at 11am. Interment afterwards in High Street Cemetery