Offaly deaths and funerals (January 9)

Michelle Kavanagh, 75 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Margaret (Gretta) MAHON (née O'Grady), Celbridge, Kildare / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Wednesday from 4pm followed by her removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving at 6pm. Funeral on Thursday morning after 11am Mass to Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Margaret (Peggy) KEESHAN (née O'Brien), Clonlisk, Shinrone, Offaly

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea Wednesday evening from 5 oc with Rosary at 8oc. Private removal on Thursday morning 10 -15 arriving in St. Mary's Church, Shinrone for Funeral Mass at 11oc with burial afterwards in Dunkerrin New Cemetery.

RUBY GALBRAITH (née Dobbs), Skibbereen, Cork / Clara, Offaly

Reception into Abbeystrewry Church, Skibbereen on Thursday, January 10th 2019, at 10.30am followed by Funeral Service at 11am. Cremation takes place privately afterwards. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Cope Foundation.

Rose COLGAN (née Finlay), Ballinough, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at her daughter Mary and Joe Molloy's home, Balliykilmurray, Tullamore. (R35TE83) on Wednesday from 12 noon until removal at 6pm to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving at 6.30pm (Approx). Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial in the Monastery Cemetery.