Offaly deaths and funerals (January 7)

Jim Kilmartin, Creggan, Ferbane, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Valerie Doreen Bertram (née Mitchener), Portovolla, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral service will be held at St. Paul's Church of Ireland, Banagher on Monday at 2pm with burial in the adjoining grounds immediately afterwards.

Michelle Kavanagh, 75 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Tuesday evening from 6pm until Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Stephen Anthony Hyland, St. Judes, Rathcobican, Rhode, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday in St. Peter's Church, Rhode at 1pm, followed by burial in St. Peter's Cemetery, Rhode. House private except Sunday from 4pm to 8pm please.

Denis GUINAN, Lisheen, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Monday from 4'oc. - 7'oc. Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning at 10.15'oc. to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr for Funeral Mass at 11'oc.Burial afterwards in Eglish Cemetery. House Private Tuesday morning please.

Chris CUSKELLY, 229 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home in Arden View on Monday from 4pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.