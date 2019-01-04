Offaly deaths and funerals (January 4)

Bridie TREACY (née Murphy), Castlepark, Rochfortbridge, Westmeath / Kilcormac, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rochfortbridge followed by cremation in Mount Jerome, Harolds Cross, Dublin.

Soccer John KELLY, Fr. Paul Murphy Street, Edenderry, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am arriving to St Mary's Church, Edenderry for 11 O'clock Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery.

James (Jimmy) WRIGHT, Killaderry, Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at his home (R35RW96) on Friday from 3pm until Rosary that night at 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Daingean.

Susan MOODY (née Crampton), Late of Clongarrett, Clonbullogue, Offaly

Reposing at her daughter Olive Meredith's residence (eircode R32 F6F4) on Thursday from 3:30pm with Prayers on Friday at 1:45pm followed by removal to St Kevin's Church Clonbullogue for Funeral Service at 3pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Patrick (Paddy) KENNY, Ballyvora, Athlone Road, Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at Eliza Lodge on Friday (Jan. 4th ) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from his home on Sunday morning to St. Mary's Church, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Eamon FLAHERTY, Main Street, Kinnitty, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Friday from 2 o'c with Rosary on Saturday evening at 9 p.m. Removal on Sunday to St. Flannan's Church, Kinnitty, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in St. Flannan's Cemetery. House Private on Sunday morning please.

Eileen DUNICAN (née Holly), Priory View, Ferbane, Offaly / Ballybunion, Kerry

Reposing at her home (Priory View) on Thursday (Jan. 3rd) from 4pm to 8pm and again on Friday (Jan. 4th) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning (Jan. 5th) to St. Mary's Church, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnois. House private on Saturday morning, Please.

Margaret (Maggie) KELLY (née Lawlor), Annamoe, Portarlington, Offaly / Courtown, Wexford

Reposing at her residence on Saturday from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Sunday at 11:30am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12:15pm. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.