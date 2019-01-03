Offaly deaths and funerals (January 3)

Timothy HANLON, Ballycowan, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by Burial after Mass in Kilbride Cemetery, Ballycowan, Tullamore.

Bridie TREACY (née Murphy), Castlepark, Rochfortbridge, Westmeath / Kilcormac, Offaly

Reposing at John Healy's Chapel of Rest, Rochfortbridge on Thursday (3rd Jan) from 5pm until prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rochfortbridge followed by cremation in Mount Jerome, Harolds Cross, Dublin.

Soccer John KELLY, Fr. Paul Murphy Street, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Wednesday and Thursday from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary each night at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am arriving to St Mary's Church, Edenderry for 11 O'clock Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery.