Offaly deaths and funerals (January 2)

Timothy HANLON, Ballycowan, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home in Ballycowan on Wednesday from 3pm until Removal at 8pm to St Colman's Church, Mucklagh, arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by Burial after Mass in Kilbride Cemetery, Ballycowan, Tullamore.

Marcus BYRNE, 5 Puttaghan Close & late of 32 O`Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from his home in Puttaghan on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.