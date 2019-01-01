Offaly deaths and funeral details (January 1)

Marcus Byrne - 5 Puttaghan Close and late of 32 O`Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Tuesday, January 1, from 4pm until Rosary at 6pm. Removal from his home in Puttaghan on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.