Offaly deaths and funeral details (December 22)

James (Jimmy) Rickard - 40 Silverdale, Clara, Offaly

Removal from his residence to St. Brigid's Church on Saturday for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the Monastery cemetery. House private on Saturday, please.

Martin Igoe - Church Street, Tullamore, Offaly / Kilbeggan, Westmeath / Naas, Kildare

Removal on Saturday morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Durrow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery.

Terry Morgan - 27 Pearse Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Private Removal on Saturday to arrive in St. Colmcille's Church, Durrow, Tullamore for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.